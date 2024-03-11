Frustrations backstage about WWE apparently giving away spoiler for major title match with announcement - Reports

WWE often has to book matches in advance to be prepared for their shows. However, as a result, they may give away some apparent spoilers before certain matches take place. That's what appears to have happened last week.

The Kabuki Warriors were set to appear on WWE NXT and face Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley on the special NXT Roadblock show. The two stars were able to defend their titles successfully, overcoming Valkyria and Paxley to hold on to their championships for another day.

Unfortunately, anyone paying attention to WWE shows, or even their social media, knew that was probably going to be the result anyway.

The reason is that the night before Roadblock, on WWE RAW, it was announced that The Kabuki Warriors would face Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler the following week on the red brand, and defend their titles in the match. To do so, they would naturally need to retain their titles on Roadblock and fans could put two and two together.

Triple H is the one usually in charge of all creative decisions for the main roster, as the Creative Head of the company. The star himself said when addressing what The Rock told him, that he was the one who called the shots. It remains to be seen if he will address the issue publicly, or make changes in how stars are booked in the future.

According to a report by Fightful Select, it appears that the announcement has also garnered frustration backstage. While those in NXT were happy with having The Kabuki Warriors perform at their show, at the same time, their match on WWE RAW already being announced apparently didn't have the best reaction backstage.

The Kabuki Warriors are in the middle of an important WWE storyline

While their titles will be on the line on WWE RAW this week, that's not the biggest storyline for The Kabuki Warriors at this time.

Bayley was betrayed by Dakota Kai recently, adding to the heartbreak the veteran star has gone through. With the entirety of Damage CTRL turning their back on her, it remains to be seen how she responds to the betrayal.

Kairi Sane and Asuka's arrival to the group appeared to kick off the turn against the founder of the WWE group, and has now gone to the stage where the former Hugger is standing alone against the faction.

