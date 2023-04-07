Further details on Randy Orton's return to WWE - Reports

It has been reported that WWE Icon Randy Orton's eventual return to in-ring action may still take some time as he continues to nurse his injured back.

After recent reports stated last week that The Apex Predator was going to be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39, many were hoping a return to the ring was not too far off the cards.

Earlier today, however, a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that despite Orton being in LA for 'Mania, he was in no way near 100% to make his return.

"Those at WWE noted prior to WrestleMania that Randy Orton’s back injury was nowhere close to allowing him to return to in-ring action." H/T [WrestlePurists]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Those at WWE noted prior to WrestleMania that Randy Orton’s back injury was nowhere close to allowing him to return to in-ring action.



- WON Those at WWE noted prior to WrestleMania that Randy Orton’s back injury was nowhere close to allowing him to return to in-ring action. - WON https://t.co/sL0ZB8RJWr

During his 20-year career in the company, The Viper has built a legendary resume. From winning multiple WWE and World Heavyweight Championships to winning two Royal Rumble matches and main eventing WrestleMania, Orton has done it all.

When did Randy Orton last compete in the ring?

Fans are no doubt eager to see the former WWE Champion return to action considering the fact that it has almost been a year since he last wrestled a match.

Randy Orton's most recent contest took place on May 20th, 2022 on SmackDown as he and his tag team partner Matt Riddle attempted to win the SmackDown tag belts off of The Usos and become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Despite their best efforts, RK-Bro could not get the job done as they fell victim to The Bloodline.

The Usos' incredible run as Tag Team Champions lasted 622 days, with their reign coming to an end this past weekend at WrestleMania 39 after they lost to the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Are The Usos the greatest WWE Tag Team of all time? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes