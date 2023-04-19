Further details on a Top WWE Star's potential return – Reports

Having been absent from WWE TV for almost 3 months now, recent reports have come out stating that company higher-ups still have no plans for Alexa Bliss.

The former RAW Women's Champion has not wrestled a match since losing against current title holder Bianca Belair for the belt at the Royal Rumble on January 28th.

Despite her having a strong portion of loyal fans, Ringside News has reported that there are no plans at this point in time for her to make her return to the ring.

"We asked around about Alexa Bliss, and we were told that, despite all the hope in the world from fans that she will be back soon, there are no current plans." [H/T Ringside News]

During her WWE career, Alexa Bliss has achieved many incredible things, including winning both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships as well as capturing tag team gold.

Alexa Bliss sends a message on social media during her WWE hiatus

As somebody in the public eye, the 31-year-old is potentially subject to a lot more online abuse than the average person, and recently Alexa had a few things to say about her treatment by people online.

Last week, Bliss posted a message on social media as she looked to address the actions of certain individuals who are looking to poke fun at her expense.

"I want to know how people who are keyboard warriors think I react to seeing their tweets… are they like 'THIS WILL GET HER!' ,'TAKE THAT”. I genuinely want to know… because they make me laugh," tweeted Bliss.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE I genuinely want to know … because they make me laugh I want to know how people who are keyboard warriors think I react to seeing their tweets … are they like “THIS WILL GET HER!” “TAKE THAT”I genuinely want to know … because they make me laugh I want to know how people who are keyboard warriors think I react to seeing their tweets … are they like “THIS WILL GET HER!” “TAKE THAT” 😂 I genuinely want to know … because they make me laugh 😂

Although Alexa Bliss and her colleagues portray larger-than-life characters when performing in the ring, away from the ring, she is just like the rest of us, as someone who simply just wants to be treated with respect.

What is your favorite Alexa Bliss moment in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes