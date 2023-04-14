Further details on Vince McMahon's return to WWE creative - Reports

After WWE merged with the UFC's parent company Endeavor earlier this month, Vince McMahon returned to the public eye, with the wrestling executive seeming to imply that he will once again have an influence on World Wrestling Entertainment's creative department.

After Vince briefly retired in July 2022, his son-in-law Triple H took over the creative responsibilities for RAW and SmackDown, with many fans enjoying the new look of WWE.

But with McMahon now back in the fray, a recent report made by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that aspects of this week's episode of RAW were creatively altered by Vince himself.

"We do know of some minor things on the show, including promo wordings, that were changed this week so the influence is there." H/T [Ringside News]

Given how well-received Triple H's booking went down with the strong support of the WWE fanbase, McMahon's return has seemingly dampened the mood of many keen followers of the company.

Will Vince McMahon have a say over the WWE Draft?

Last week on SmackDown, Triple H announced that the company will look to shake up its roster once again as the WWE Draft returns.

Whilst no date for the Draft has been confirmed yet, RSN reported this week that Vince will have no creative influence on the outcome of the draft.

"We reached out to confirm Vince McMahon’s involvement in the draft process, and we are told that he hasn’t put his hands in the situation at all. In fact, a tenured member of creative informed us that Mr. McMahon has not offered any opinion on the draft.”

The objective of the Draft is to split up the roster, with one crop of performers wrestling exclusively on RAW while the others will only feature on Friday Night SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon having a creative influence in WWE once more? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes