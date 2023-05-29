Further details on WWE creative piping in boos for LA Knight on SmackDown - Reports

Following this week's SmackDown, it has been reported why WWE chose to edit the crowd's reaction to LA Knight.

Last Friday's episode of the blue show was a pre-taped edition because WWE had Night of Champions taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. Therefore the company was able to edit out the live crowd's reactions a week before it aired.

Despite his arrogant persona, one star who has started to resonate with fans is LA Knight. However, WWE seemingly piped in a chorus of boos during his entrance last Friday. BWE via Ringside News has reported that the company chose to do so as they want "to keep him heel for a while."

World Wrestling Entertainment seemingly wishes to keep the 40-year-old as a bad guy for now. However, they could soon have no choice but to alter Knight's gimmick due to the hugely positive reactions that he has been getting.

LA Knight may be set for a huge win in the coming weeks

This week on SmackDown, Knight is set to take on Montez Ford of Street Profits in a qualifier for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

According to a recent report from WRKD Wrestling, LA Knight has long been internally listed as a possible winner of the high-stakes contest.

"The crowd reactions to Knight haven’t gone unnoticed. As we mentioned last month, while nothing is concrete, Knight’s name has been tossed around as a potential Money in the Bank winner." (H/T WRKD Wrestling)

Money in the Bank is set to take place on Saturday, July 1, at the O2 arena in London. The men's ladder match winner can face the champion of his choosing for up to a year, anytime, anywhere.

