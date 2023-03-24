Further details on WWE's potential plans for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39 - Reports 

With WrestleMania 39 just over a week away, many WWE fans are still left wondering what Ronda Rousey will be doing on the show, considering her lofty stature in the company.

Since losing the SmackDown Women's title last December, the UFC Hall of Famer has been out of the main event scene as she and her close friend Shayna Baszler have looked to wreak havoc on the rest of the women's roster.

Despite earlier reports indicating that Rousey and Baszler would challenge for tag team gold at WrestleMania 39, the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has quashed those plans.

"The decision was made to nix the planned storyline that was leading to Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler getting a shot (and presumably winning) the women’s tag titles. No direct reason was given, although the idea that Rousey has a fractured arm and thus wasn’t going to be around for a television build for a title match at Mania probably factored into it." Meltzer added: "Rousey is still on the show at this point, as far as the newly announced four-team tag team match for both men and women." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Ronda's current run in WWE went from bad to worse recently as she picked up an arm injury on SmackDown during a backstage altercation with Tegan Nox.

Ronda Rousey sends a message to Tegan Nox

Despite picking up an injury on SmackDown at the start of March, the 36-year-old star has remained in good spirits while supporting Shayna Baszler in her matches.

Following Baszler's recent match against Tegan Nox on SmackDown, Ronda took to social media as she looked to mock the woman who injured her arm.

"Arm for an arm, Skittles @nixonnewell. How’d that canvas taste? #LikeRainbow? Congrats on the carnage @qosbaszler, 😈 "posted Ronda.

Ronda Rousey has achieved many things in the ring in recent years, from winning the Royal Rumble, capturing both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles, to main eventing WrestleMania.

Has WWE dropped the ball with Ronda Rousey? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes