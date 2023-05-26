Further details on WWE's rumored plans for a title change at Night of Champions - Reports 

Tomorrow WWE will present Night of Champions from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with multiple high-stakes matches set to take place.

At Saturday's Premium Live Event, almost every single title that the company has to offer will be on the line, meaning the odds for a new potential champion are higher than usual.

While no particular match is rumored to have a title swap hands, a recent report from BWE via Wrestling News stated that WWE "might have a title change" take place.

The only title that is not on the line for Night of Champions, along with Roman Reings Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, is the US title, which is currently held by Austin Theory. However, with one more episode of SmackDown set to take place before the event, the 25-year-old may still be booked on the show.

WWE has big plans for Cody Rhodes post-Night of Champions

One of the company's most popular babyfaces on the roster today is The American Nightmare. Cody Rhodes recently main-evented WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns and followed that up with a big win against Brock Lesnar at Backlash.

Earlier this week, WRKD Wrestling reported that Rhodes is expected to take part in the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match on Saturday, July 1st, at the 02 Arena in London.

"Nearly winning it ten years ago back in 2013, Cody Rhodes is expected to return as a competitor in the Money In The Bank match this year in London, England." (H/T WRKD Wrestling)

The winner of the Money In The Bank will have the lucrative right to challenge the champion of their choosing for up to a year, anytime, anywhere.

Who will win the Money In The Bank ladder match? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

