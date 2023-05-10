Further details on WWE star's absence from RAW following leaked explicit video  - Reports 

New details have emerged regarding a current WWE star's spot in the company after an explicit video of him was leaked yesterday.

Following on from a report made earlier this week that a video of top WWE Superstar Matt Riddle was leaked to the public, it seems that his absence from RAW this past Monday had nothing to do with the risque images surfacing online.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, the adult video with the former UFC star was an unrelated factor behind him not showing up on the red brand this week.

"Matt Riddle was missing from #WWERaw this week, which a lot of fans found interesting. We reached out to confirm his status.We were able to confirm that Riddle was not pulled from RAW because of any leaked video. In fact, he wasn't scheduled to appear on the show this week." (H/T Ringside News)

After being off TV since last December, The Original Bro returned to the ring on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 last month, with him choosing to team up with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline.

Matt Riddle wants a big first-time-ever match with a top WWE Superstar

Following the draft last week, many stars moved over from SmackDown to RAW and vice versa. One big name that switched from the blue to the red brand is the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

Speaking on RAW Talk Matt Riddle said he is very interested in a potential matchup with the Ring General.

"With the WWE Draft just happening with all the new competition here like Gunther and new titles. The World title, the Intercontinental title on RAW, the sky’s the limit.” [2:44 - 2:54] (H/T Sportskeeda)

With Gunther and his title moving over to Monday Night RAW, the United States Champion, Austin Theory, was subsequently drafted to SmackDown.

