Further speculation on Roderick Strong's WWE departure

The evidence continues to pile up that Roderick Strong will be departing WWE soon despite signing a multi-year deal with the company last year.

Last week Roderick Strong and his family opened up their own store on the Pro Wrestling Tees website. Since then, the store has disappeared, but it is certainly telling that the final standing member of The Undisputed Era is planning for life outside of WWE.

Last night, before WWE RAW, Strong lost a match against T-Bar on the tapings for Main Event that will air later on this week. If the company had any long-term plans for Strong, he certainly wouldn't be losing to the likes of T-Bar on Main Event this week. LA Knight, on the other hand, won his match against Cedric Alexander.

Will Roderick Strong join his friends and his wife in All Elite Wrestling?

When Roderick Strong signed a new multi-year deal with WWE last year, he was surrounded by his friends in The Undisputed Era and his wife, Marina Shafir.

Since then, the rest of The Undisputed Era and his wife have all found a new home in All Elite Wrestling. It seems like a no-brainer at this point that if Strong is able to get out of his WWE contract, he'll be "All Elite" sooner rather than later.

Mustafa Ali recently requested his release from WWE, but it was denied. It might be in Strong's best interest to just ride out the wave until the next round of releases to see if his name is called.

Strong could have a bright future lined up for him outside of WWE. The only question would be when he could possibly take advantage of it.

