Future plan for Randy Orton and Riddle - Reports

Randy Orton and Riddle hold the RAW Tag Team Championships. The team known as RK-Bro is currently in a program with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The current plan is for RK-Bro to regularly feature on SmackDown over the next few weeks.

Roman Reigns won the WWE title at WrestleMania 38 by beating Brock Lesnar. He has now become the undisputed Universal champion in WWE, holding the world championships of RAW and SmackDown. Last week, he told his cousins The Usos to do the same and win the RAW Tag Team titles from RK-Bro.

As per the Wrestling Observer (via CSS), Orton and Riddle are set to feature on upcoming episodes of SmackDown, building up to a title unification match against The Usos:

"As WWE continues building up a title unification match with The Usos, Wrestling Observer notes RK-Bro are advertised for the next two episodes of SmackDown."

Will Randy Orton and Riddle be able to retain their championships?

RK-Bro retained the RAW tag team titles in a spectacular match against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits at WrestleMania 38. They have faced The Usos multiple times before but never with a title unification stipulation.

It is possible that they could also unify the tag team titles. However, with so many teams on RAW and SmackDown, it would not be a wise idea to have only one tag team championship for the entire roster.

Speaking to WWE, Randy Orton spoke about his real-life equation with Riddle while shooting for a documentary:

“Once I was around him for a little while, I got to like the guy,” Orton said. “We have a lot more in common than I thought we would. I definitely respect him and his attributes, but the attitude initially I wasn’t a big fan of. Now it’s almost endearing.”

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Anirudh

LIVE POLL Q. Should The Usos become unified Tag Team Champions? Yes No 117 votes so far