Future plan for Roman Reigns following Crown Jewel - Reports

Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5th, 2022. The Tribal Chief did not appear at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, as his current contract allows him to work fewer dates. However, he is expected to be part of Survivor Series, which will take place in late November.

There had been speculation on whether Reigns would compete twice in one month. Considering Survivor Series is a major PLE, The Tribal Chief will be a part of the show. At this point in time, it is unknown who his opponent will be or even if he will defend the Championship.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that given Reigns' current schedule, the plan is for him to be part of Survivor Series on November 26th. Reigns is currently set to make a few appearances ahead of his match against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia:

''Reigns is advertised for 10/28 in St. Louis, 10/31 Raw in Dallas, 11/11 Smackdown in Indianapolis and 11/18 Smackdown in Hartford. Based on this schedule that would say Reigns would be working Survivor Series in Boston on 11/26.''

Who could Roman Reigns face at Survivor Series?

As per reports, the plan is for Reigns to retain the Universal Championship until WrestleMania next year. Considering Survivor Series is famous for its multi-man elimination matches, there is a chance that The Bloodline will take on another faction at the show.

Especially with this year's edition of Survivor Series set to feature the famous War Game matches, it is very likely The Bloodline will feature in the men's version of the match.

Roman Reigns is likely to retain the Championship in his match against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel and the chances of the two men having a rematch anytime soon are low. So it remains to be seen if WWE will choose a new opponent for Roman Reigns in the short period between Crown Jewel and Survivor Series or if he will compete in a multi-man match.

