Future plans for Sasha Banks and Bayley storyline reported

A couple of weeks ago, on WWE SmackDown, after Bayley and Sasha Banks failed to recapture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion turned on her best friend. While helping Sasha Banks up to her feet, Bayley attacked The Boss.

A frustrated Bayley took her aggression out on Sasha Banks after Nia Jax pinned the Boss on WWE SmackDown. Bayley threw Banks into the steel ring stairs after pulling her away from the EMTs that were helping her. The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion later placed Banks' head between a chair and jumped off the top rope, landing on The Boss.

In WWE's most recent injury update, the company confirmed that Sasha Banks had suffered a severe bone bruise in her knee and a compressed nerve in her neck. Recently, WWE also announced that The Boss would show up on WWE SmackDown this week and address Bayley's actions.

When will Sasha Banks and Bayley face off in a match?

On this week's Wrestling observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer noted that a match between Bayley and Sasha Banks would take place at the PPV after Clash Of Champions, Hell In A Cell. The episode also pointed out that the former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will clash in a Hell in A Cell match at the PPV.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley came out to the ring to sit down and explain her actions from the previous week. The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion said that it was just a matter of time before Banks would turn on her, and she just did what The Boss would do eventually. She said that Banks was only pretending to be her friend to reach newer heights, but it was her who was using Banks.

The WWE Universe seems happy about getting a chance to witness the feud that the company has prolonged until now. The turn was always teased on WWE's show, but whenever fans thought that one would turn on the other, the company wouldn't go ahead with it.