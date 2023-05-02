Future of women's titles ahead of WWE RAW disclosed - Report

It looks like WWE will do a title swap for the Women's Championships on this week's episode of Raw.

Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair was picked by SmackDown in the second round of the WWE draft on Friday. Belair reacted to his switch by calling herself the SmackDown Women's Champion. She officially moves to the blue brand after Backlash, wherein she'll defend her title against IYO SKY.

According to Xero News on Twitter, there were several plans in place for the women's titles ahead of Raw. The initial plan was for Belair to have an Open Challenge, with Trish Stratus stepping up to the plate.

However, those early plans were scrapped and WWE will likely do a championship swap between Belair and Rhea Ripley, who could be drafted by Raw tonight. Xero News did report that the title exchange is not 100% certain at the moment.

Bianca Belair has held the Raw Women's Championship since WrestleMania 38 when she won it from Becky Lynch. She's on the verge of breaking Lynch's record for the longest Women's Championship reign in WWE history.

Night 2 of WWE Draft to happen on Raw

The second night of the draft will happen tonight on Raw. Some of the top names eligible to get picked are Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, The New Day, The Usos, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

According to a report on Twitter, there will be six rounds on Raw. If it follows the same format as SmackDown last week, there will be a total of 24 draft picks tonight. Lesnar is set to deliver a promo ahead of his match against Cody Rhodes, while Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa will be the main event.

pau @316REIGNS SETH VS SOLO MAIN EVENTING SETH VS SOLO MAIN EVENTING https://t.co/uiUA71Fq27

Changes made due to the draft will officially take place following Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6.

Would you like to see another title swap between the Raw and SmackDown Women's Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

