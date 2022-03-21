Gable Steveson may have accidentally spoiled WWE debut date

Is Gable Steveson looking to make more history this year?

This weekend, Steveson became a two-time NCAA Wrestling Champion, meaning he will graduate from the University of Minnesota as champion with an incredible 85-2 record.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com:

WWE's Gable Steveson successfully defended his NCAA Championship Saturday night, defeating Arizona State's Cohlton Schultz 6-2 to win the tournament final in Detroit. The Olympic Gold Medalist has now won two NCAA National Titles and three Big Ten Championships as a member of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Steveson joined the WWE roster in September 2021 in the first-ever exclusive NIL agreement. Steveson would go on to be selected as a member of Raw in the 2021 WWE Draft.

Following his win, Steveson took to social media this weekend to reveal that he would be at WrestleMania 38, stating that "It's time!!" alluding to his in-ring debut for the company.

However, the tweet didn't last long and Steveson quickly deleted it. But not before many members of the WWE Universe were able to screencap it ahead of time. You can see the image of the deleted tweet below.

Will Gable Steveson debut at WrestleMania 38?

With WrestleMania 38 less than two weeks away, WWE still has plenty of time to add matches to their biggest show of the year that will air across two nights from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

If Gable Steveson accidentally gave spoilers on his debut, it's not stopping other members of the RAW roster from talking about him on social media. Today, RAW commentator Corey Graves questioned whether the Olympic Gold Medalist was free on Monday to begin the next chapter of his career.

"Congratulations @GableSteveson on an untouchable amateur career. Now, let's get that next chapter started. You busy Monday? #wweraw," Corey Graves tweeted.

What do you make of Steveson's deleted tweet? Do you think he accidentally spilled the beans on his WWE in-ring debut? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria

LIVE POLL Q. Will Gable Steveson debut at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 6 votes so far