WWE star Gable Steveson seemingly interested in returning to Minnesota Wrestling

Gable Steveson could be on his way back to amateur wrestling
Modified May 27, 2022 09:17 AM IST
Recent WWE signee Gable Steveson could be interested in making a return to Minnesota wrestling.

Gable wrestled for the Minnesota Gophers before signing with WWE. While there, he picked up two NCAA Heavyweight Championships. He also won an Olympic Gold Medal in freestyle wrestling, representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. In March, after his second NCAA Title win, Steveson left his wrestling shoes on the mat as he stepped away from the amateur wrestling world.

However, Brandon Eggum, coach of Steveson's former Minnesota Gophers team, has stated that the Gold Medalist may not be done with the sport. Speaking to Pioneer Press, he mentioned that Steveson is definitely interested in competing at an amateur level.

"I know he would like to wrestle, and he loves competing. Really, it comes down to making that work... It would have to be something he works out with the WWE and Vince McMahon. Those details … it hasn’t gotten that far. It’s one thing if he said, ‘No way, I’m not doing it…’ But he has the eligibility, he’s capable and he has interest in doing it," Eggum said.
University of Minnesota Class of ‘22 These past 4 years here went by fast but I stuck to it and got the job done! I’m proud to say I have graduated college!〽️ https://t.co/73EhnWIL52

When was Gable Steveson last seen on WWE TV?

Despite being signed, Steveson is yet to officially debut on the main or the developmental roster. However, he has made several appearances on TV. He was last seen during WrestleMania 38 back in April, where he featured on both nights of the show.

On WrestleMania Saturday, Stephanie McMahon introduced him to the live crowd in Texas. On WrestleMania Sunday, he got physical with fellow Olympian Chad Gable during the RAW Tag Team Title match.

It will be interesting to see how Gable Steveson is introduced to WWE Universe when he is ready for active competition. You can read more about him by clicking here.

Edited by Angana Roy
