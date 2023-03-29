Gimmicks being adjusted to Vince McMahon's preference before WrestleMania, talent reaction to his possible creative return - Reports 

It was only a matter of time before rumors of Vince McMahon's creative influence began doing the rounds. Fightful Select recently released a comprehensive report on the story, revealing multiple "red flags" that might indicate that McMahon has some say in the booking.

While WWE representatives have denied claims of VKM's creative return, many developments backstage have had talents believe otherwise. One of the "strong indicators" has been characters being adjusted to suit what McMahon "previously preferred."

These are apparently the same gimmicks that were changed or given some freedom following Triple H's appointment as the Chief Content Officer.

Several WWE stars have also confirmed there were more rewrites on the day of the show, which was a regular trend during Vince McMahon's regime but not so much with Triple H in charge.

It was also mentioned that extensive creative plans that were originally laid out had been modified at the last minute, another common phenomenon prevalent during the McMahon era.

However, talent clarified that Vince McMahon is not directly involved with the writing process, though he might chip in with inputs and suggestions.

Has Vince McMahon been in direct contact with the WWE creative team?

While the creative workforce of WWE remains under Triple H's control, there have been fears that Vince McMahon might step in to reclaim what was formerly his department.

Fightful revealed that the creative has affirmed that Mr. McMahon has not been in direct contact with them and has not been told if the recent alterations have come from the 77-year-old veteran.

Interestingly, when McMahon showed up backstage on the Boston episode of RAW, he allegedly "stayed out of the way" initially before being spotted at Gorilla Position.

Many wrestlers saw him behind the scenes as they walked through the curtains, and it only added to the speculation of his potential role in setting up the scripts.

Officially, however, Vince is not calling the shots, but the so-called red flags have led to some evident unrest in the WWE locker room as we approach another WrestleMania event.

