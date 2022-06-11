Rumors suggest Gunther has impressed higher-ups in WWE

A new report suggests that Gunther (f.k.a. Walter) has impressed various people of influence in WWE.

Gunther started his career a few years ago when he was signed as Walter and debuted in NXT UK. Since his debut, he has been a dominant force and became the longest-reigning WWE United Kingdom Champion in the company's history after defeating Pete Dunne.

He eventually moved to NXT after losing the title. The Austrian star was an integral part of the reboot of the brand, NXT 2.0 as he stacked a couple of wins before losing to Bron Breakker and moving to the main roster.

According to a recent report from Fightful, his dedication to his diet and training has impressed many influential people in the company. The report states that his breakup from Imperium and name change have worked in his favour and that he has impressed people along the way.

Another source claimed that Vince McMahon is impressed with the star and the work that he has been putting on SmackDown since his debut. It will be interesting to see how it favors him in the long run.

Gunther is set to face Ricochet on SmackDown

The Ring General is a powerhouse performer and often uses chops to cause significant damage to his opponent's chest. The 34-year-old worked for a decade on the independent circuit before signing with NXT UK.

After a historic reign as the NXT UK Champion, Walter moved to the US and started working for NXT and NXT 2.0. Earlier this year, The Ring General was drafted to SmackDown after WrestleMania 38 with Ludwig Kaiser. The Austrian performer has showcased impressive in-ring skills over the past few weeks.

Last week, Ricochet accepted a challenge from The Ring General after weeks of watching Drew Gulak being chopped by the latter. Ricochet's reign began when Johnny Knoxville assisted him to defeat Sami Zayn for the title. He is currently in the midst of his first reign as Intercontinental Champion and has held the title for over ninety days.

The Austrian Superstar has impressed several backstage officials with his transformation and changes to work on the main roster. Gunther is set to face Ricochet for the title on the June 10th episode of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if he will dethrone the former champion and win his first main roster championship.

