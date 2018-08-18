Opinion: Could Big Show Return at Summerslam?

News has been swirling this week regarding Summerslam. Of course, when you are a wrestling fan and one of the biggest shows of the year is coming up, you get that tingle of excitement and have to wonder, "Who might make a surprising return to action"? Could it be someone who has just recovered from injury, an NXT roster member or possibly a former wrestler who is making their long-awaited re-debut?

In this case and from the sound of things, we could see the return of someone who keeps everyone guessing about his status.

Whether the talk is about injury, retirement or in-ring action, Paul Wight seems to be in the best shape of his life and has been talking to WWE about returning as soon as Summerslam. Although things have been delayed after a major set back after surgery on his right hip, The Big Show seems to be ready to roll.

It will be interesting to see where things will go, considering his last match was with The 'Monster Among Men', Braun Strowman back in September of 2017. If you remember, Show lost a cage match, which was clearly designed to keep him off television until he got things squared away with his hip.

What would his return mean in today's wrestling society? Typically if another superstar takes you out of action, you come back for revenge. But, with Strowman being a monster face (literally), would Show come back as a heel to begin a feud or will he forget about Strowman and pursue other things?

After all, Strowman is currently in an on-going feud with Kevin Owens, which could come to a head on Sunday after their match for the Money in the Bank briefcase. If Owens loses, Strowman will obviously pursue the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar (or Roman Reigns). Which would not leave much wiggle room for The Big Show to begin a program with Strowman unless creative gives him a run towards the Universal Title. If Owens wins, you would imagine that Strowman would still be hot on his trail for a continuance and more severe beatings backstage.

This leads me to believe that upon return, Big Show might target a different superstar. The face/heel question will still be in the air. As we all know by now, Show's more recent in-ring characteristics are that of a very confused giant. His character never knows whether it is a face, heel or tweener. While that can be a fun combination, I would personally like to see him stick with one thing and go for it. It will definitely be interesting to see what creative decides to do.

Wight has also gone on record recently saying that if he does not return at Summerslam, then he will likely be set for the stage on Raw the night after Summerslam. With Paul Wight being in the best shape of his life, what can we expect out of him? He has obviously taken a lot of damage over the years for such a big man.

From The Undertaker's track record, we also know that big men who wrestle for this long tend to have a lot of replacement surgeries and end up with issues just trying to walk. But with such a weight loss and a new physique that Show is not used to having, will he go all out and bring some new athletic skills to the table? Will we see moves that are not normally in the Big Show's arsenal?

What are your thoughts and opinions? Should he keep going? Should creative give him one last run towards a major title and feud him with Lesnar/Strowman/Reigns/Owens? Should he put in one last good run and call it quits before he continues to tear up his gargantuan body? Keep in mind, he has been doing this for approximately 24 years at his size.

