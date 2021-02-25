"He’s gonna be protected for sure until WrestleMania" - Speculation on Vince McMahon ending top RAW Superstar's push (Report)

Many believe that Vince McMahon likes to push new Superstars initially and then lose his interest in them later on. It is being speculated that the latest NXT recruit Damian Priest may suffer the same fate. However, for now, he is in a good spot and will likely be protected until WrestleMania.

Damian Priest wrestled at Royal Rumble and has been associated with rapper Bad Bunny on RAW. Priest even helped Bad Bunny become the 24/7 Champion. It is also being rumored that Damian Priest and Bad Bunny will likely be facing The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

Another good sign for Damian Priest: on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that WWE officials “like him” and that “he’s gonna be protected for sure until WrestleMania and probably after.” Meltzer did add the usual caveat about Vince McMahon changing his mind and giving up on Priest, “but for right now, he’s in a good spot and he’s doing well.”

Will Vince McMahon continue to push Damian Priest?

Damian Priest is a former NXT North American Champion. The Archer of Infamy has got all the tools to become a top star on the main roster as well. Many of the NXT call-ups including Andrade, Aleister Black, and Ricochet were pushed initially on the main roster. But these stars were put on the sidelines after they reportedly failed to impress Vince McMahon.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Damian Priest once Bad Bunny stops becoming a regular part of Monday Night RAW.

