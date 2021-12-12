"He's been doing great since the DUI arrest" Update on Jeff Hardy's appearance at recent WWE live event 

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE earlier this week after it was reported that the star refused to go to rehab. This news came after Hardy looked worse for wear at a recent live event, which led to him to being sent home from the tour.

Kimberley Ford @RoyaltyCanadian



Unless he says so or there is a reputable report, be respectful.

I’m not sure what Jeff Hardy is doing in this video, I’m also not sure why people are immediately saying “he must have relapsed.”Unless he says so or there is a reputable report, be respectful. #JeffHardy I’m not sure what Jeff Hardy is doing in this video, I’m also not sure why people are immediately saying “he must have relapsed.”Unless he says so or there is a reputable report, be respectful. #JeffHardy https://t.co/Q0Vybn8bq5

While there have been reports that Hardy was acting differently and looked sluggish while wrestling in his six-man tag team match in Corpus Christi, a new source has claimed that this wasn't the case.

Wrestlingnews.co recently revealed that a source had confirmed that there was nothing unusual going on with Hardy at the event.

“I saw him before that match and there was nothing out of the usual going on with him. Jeff deals with back and knee issues but I don’t think he drank anything or took any pills before that show. As far as I know, he’s been doing great since the DUI arrest from a couple years back. I know people are wondering why he would be allowed to go out there if he was f*cked up but he looked fine before the match.”

Jeff Hardy reportedly refused rehab on his way out of WWE

WTNWRESTLING @wtnwrestling



Get well Jeff🙏



Video below 👇



#JeffHardy #JeffHardy video footage of Jeff coming to the ring looking sluggish. Looks more like an injury at this point. Hopefully its not anything too serious.Get well Jeff🙏Video below 👇 #WWE Live #WWE #JeffHardy video footage of Jeff coming to the ring looking sluggish. Looks more like an injury at this point. Hopefully its not anything too serious.Get well Jeff🙏Video below 👇#JeffHardy #WWELive #WWE https://t.co/KNkjK1uYQW

Jeff Hardy has had struggles with addiction in the past, which led to his release from the company back in 2011. The former WWE Champion was arrested back in 2019 for a DUI, and it appeared as though he was doing much better.

The company feels as though they have a duty of care over their superstars - which means that in cases like this, rehab is always offered. Several stars have rejected WWE's help in the past and it's common knowledge that refusal to seek help will lead to a release.

Jeff Hardy and WWE are yet to comment publicly on his release as of writing.

Where do you think we will see Jeff Hardy next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below?

