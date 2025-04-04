Heartbreaking news on Kevin Owens ahead of WrestleMania 41- Reports 

Kevin Owens is confirmed to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 later next month in a feud that has been building over the last several months. However, a new report suggests that the former Universal Champion is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, which could put his 'Mania 41 plans in jeopardy.

WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be a memorable show, with several big-ticket matches already confirmed. The Viper returned at Elimination Chamber 2025, months after KO had taken him out with a devastating piledriver. Orton confronted Owens after his unsanctioned match against Sami Zayn.

Within weeks of Orton's return, a WrestleMania showdown was announced between the two megastars. However, as per PWN Reports, Kevin Owens has picked up an injury recently, with no timetable for his in-ring clearance.

It was also noted that WWE has been thinking of other plans for Randy Orton in case Owens is unable to make it to The Show of Shows.

If KO is ruled out of WrestleMania 41, it will certainly leave his legion of fans disheartened. One can only hope his injury is not a serious one and that he gets cleared in time for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

