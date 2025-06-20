Heartbreaking news on Liv Morgan's WWE future following recent injury - reports

Liv Morgan's injury on WWE RAW this past week has made headlines as she was factored into plans for Evolution 2 next month.

It seems that, despite being one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Morgan isn't expected to make any appearances for the company following her injury.

While it was noted that Trish Stratus remained on WWE RAW throughout her injury after suffering a dislocated shoulder, Morgan's injury could be much more serious, and PWInsider is reporting that she has now been taken off the road.

The report noted that she will not make any future appearances as she heads down the surgery route and could now miss the rest of 2025. This would make the 2026 Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia a potential event for Morgan's return, which is heartbreaking given how much WWE had factored her into the storylines heading into Evolution 2.

Morgan has climbed the ranks in WWE and was able to establish herself as one of the best-known female wrestlers on the current roster, but this injury would set her back a few steps.

Liv Morgan will now miss WWE Evolution 2

Liv Morgan was set to be part of a Women's Tag Team Championship match at Evolution 2 next month, but it seems that she will now be replaced in that bout. Roxanne Perez seems to be the best option given her involvement with The Judgment Day, but this is a huge blow for Morgan.

The Bella Twins were once a part of Total Divas with Liv when she was coming through the ranks, and to face them in a tag team match would have been a full-circle moment for her and proof that she has become one of the biggest stars in the WWE women's division.

