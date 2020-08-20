How much money WWE earned from YouTube because of Brock Lesnar reportedly revealed 

Brock Lesnar won't be a part of this year's SummerSlam card but that could all change if WWE decides to get him for a surprise appearance on the day of the show,

Nonetheless, Brock Lesnar's name has come up again, and this time, it's with regards to the amount of money he helped pull in for the company from YouTube.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed WWE's move to the Amway Center and the financial pressures that it may have potentially had on the company.

Channel 13's Jeff Allen had reported a couple of days back that the Amway Center stands to make $450,000 for WWE's two-month tenure at the arena.

How much money did WWE make from YouTube because of Brock Lesnar?

Tom Colohue noted that the figure is actually quite a small amount for the WWE. He then added that WWE made $500,000 from Brock Lesnar on YouTube alone and that includes various videos that have cracked millions of views.

Tom Colohue also added that WWE was desperate to move out of the Performance Center as the company believed that it was time to freshen up the product in the given situation.

Here's what Tom Colohue revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"Well, the cost that they have got is still much less than it would cost for them to go to certain areas and travel around and, at least travel with all of the equipment that they got.

Yes, it's quite a larger amount of money, but for the WWE, it is quite a small amount of money. And to be fair, $500,000 is what they made from Brock Lesnar on YouTube alone, for example.

Now, the WWE just believe that with everything going on right now, it is just essential to get out of the performance centre because it gives them that variation. It gives them that potential for more viewership and potentially more interest."

SummerSlam will be a unique PPV as it will be aired as part of WWE's ThunderDome concept. As we had reported earlier, WWE's crew is working hard to get the set ready for the unparalleled viewing experience at the Amway Center, and the anticipation amongst the fans is pretty high.