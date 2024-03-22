How The Rock gets away with "double standards" despite backstage frustration against him - Reports

There have been a lot of reports about WWE talent being frustrated with certain double standards surrounding The Rock. A new report has seemingly revealed how The Great One gets away with it.

Talent has been frustrated with The Rock's free use of slurs on non-PG TV. While every single WWE Superstar has been strictly instructed to keep language PG, those rules don't seem to apply to The Brahma Bull.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has given an update on the double standard accusations. Dave Meltzer stated that there will always be double standards and exceptions when it comes to a star of The Rock's caliber.

The report said that The Braham Bull can do what he wants and get away with it because he is on the Board of Directors of TKO, WWE's parent company. He also has a team of representatives around him at all times, so if there are any issues backstage, they handle them.

"As one person noted, [Rock] does what he wants and because he’s on the Board of Directors, nobody is going to say anything to him. He also has an entire team of representatives that he surrounds himself with, so any issues, they handle while he stays out of the mess with the people he directly deals with."

The report further noted:

"But one person noted that there was a feeling that the era of Vince McMahon’s double standards for his handpicked stars and for everyone else was over, and then Johnson shows up and it’s exactly the same."

Who were some of the other legends, apart from The Rock, who got leniency from Vince McMahon in the past?

The reality is that Dave Meltzer is right. There are some strict rules for WWE Superstars that don't apply to stars of higher caliber. But who are the big names that get away with it?

The report from WON continued, stating that John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar always had different standards under Vince McMahon, and this even applied to The Bloodline to some extent.

However, the frustration seems to lie in the fact that The Rock has taken these double standards to a new level.

The People's Champion is set to headline WrestleMania 40 Night 1 as he teams up with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. If he and Roman Reigns win, then the main event of Night 2 for the Universal Championship will be a Bloodline Rules match. However, if they lose, then there will be zero Bloodline presence at ringside for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

