How WWE wrestlers really feel about going back to live events revealed - Reports

WWE will once again have live events next month and perform in front of crowds for the first time in over a year.

As per a recent report, WWE Superstars are excited about getting back on the road and some of them are keen on getting royalties from merchandise sales.

PWInsider has revealed that some Superstars are excited about performing in packed venues, while a few others are "cautious" about the number of fans who will pack the venues. Here's an excerpt from the report:

"There's a lot of excitement about going back on the road among the talents. Some are hopeful for bumps from merchandise royalties from live events. Others are being cautious in expectations on how the shows will draw and there is a lot of interest in how the initial shows sell when they go on sale Wednesday, especially Money in the Bank as it's a PPV show."

The next pay-per-view, Money In the Bank, will be held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, in front of a live audience.

When will WWE have live crowds again?

WrestleMania 37 was the first time in a year that fans returned to venues. The Show of Shows was held over two nights at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. WWE announced last week that they would once again have live events, beginning July 16, which will be a SmackDown show.

"WWE will return to Live Event touring with a 25-city schedule through Labor Day. The tour will debut this July in Texas with a trio of shows: Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Toyota Center in Houston; Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth; Monday, July 19: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas."

So far, WWE has announced just three cities for live events, but they revealed that more cities would be added in the days to come.

Headed to WWE Live events like…



(via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/rA3jZIwKcN — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 25, 2021