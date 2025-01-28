Huge AJ Styles update after injury keeps him away for almost 4 months; what WWE wants from him - Reports

AJ Styles has been out of action for quite some time now. There's an update about what WWE wants from the star after his long absence.

As per a report by PWInsider Elite, WWE is hoping that AJ Styles will be cleared in time for the Royal Rumble match. This would enable the star to finally return to the ring in the 30-man bout. At this time, Styles is set to be in Indianapolis, where the Royal Rumble is taking place this weekend.

The report didn't confirm that he was fit and ready to return, but WWE seems to be hopeful of the fact.

Styles suffered an injury back when he returned to a WWE ring after months on October 4. He faced Carmelo Hayes in a singles match, but things went wrong as he was immediately injured. Styles also confirmed the injury later, saying that it was a Lisfranc fracture. Hopefully, he will be cleared for a return by the time the Rumble rolls around, if he is not already.

The Phenomenal One has not been too active over the past year, but fans have been clamoring for a good last run by the star, given that he's talked about his plans to retire soon.

