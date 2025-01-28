  • home icon
  • WWE
  • AJ Styles
  • Huge AJ Styles update after injury keeps him away for almost 4 months; what WWE wants from him - Reports

Huge AJ Styles update after injury keeps him away for almost 4 months; what WWE wants from him - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 28, 2025 01:16 GMT
The star has been one of the top stars in the company (Credit: WWE.com)
Styles has been one of the top stars in the company (Credit: WWE.com)

AJ Styles has been out of action for quite some time now. There's an update about what WWE wants from the star after his long absence.

As per a report by PWInsider Elite, WWE is hoping that AJ Styles will be cleared in time for the Royal Rumble match. This would enable the star to finally return to the ring in the 30-man bout. At this time, Styles is set to be in Indianapolis, where the Royal Rumble is taking place this weekend.

The report didn't confirm that he was fit and ready to return, but WWE seems to be hopeful of the fact.

also-read-trending Trending

Styles suffered an injury back when he returned to a WWE ring after months on October 4. He faced Carmelo Hayes in a singles match, but things went wrong as he was immediately injured. Styles also confirmed the injury later, saying that it was a Lisfranc fracture. Hopefully, he will be cleared for a return by the time the Rumble rolls around, if he is not already.

The Phenomenal One has not been too active over the past year, but fans have been clamoring for a good last run by the star, given that he's talked about his plans to retire soon.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी