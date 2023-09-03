Huge baby face turn coming for "one of the brightest talents" - Reports

WWE character changes are a constant part of the show. Many fans usually see their favorite WWE Superstars changing from heels to babyfaces and vice versa when they need a change of pace to grab the audience's attention. It looks like WWE is in the works to change the character of another top star.

A baby face turn sees a heel or a Superstar playing a villain turn into someone the fans may cheer for or portray the role of a hero. This is usually a tougher execution to make since the fans are used to booing the heel. It will be interesting to see how WWE pulls this off.

A report from BWE claims that WWE has plans to transition a heel into a baby face in the future. The report also states that the WWE Superstar in discussion is "one of the brightest talents". While there is no name revealed by the company, fans have had a field day with the news, making assumptions like Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Omos and many more.

"A big babyface turn is coming up soon for ‘one of the brightest talents’ in WWE"

What are Austin Theory and Grayson Waller doing at WWE Payback?

WWE Payback is a few hours away and the show got even bigger when John Cena announced that he would host it on WWE SmackDown. The main event of the show is likely to be the bout between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Austin Theory will be looking to win back his United States Championship when he goes one-on-one with Rey Mysterio. Theory dropped the title to Mysterio a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown when the WWE Hall OF Famer stepped in for Santos Escobar.

As for Grayson Waller, he will not be competing in a match but will host the Waller Effect. Waller will be host to the American Nightmare, who too will not be competing in a match at the premium live event.

Which young star do you think could abandon the dark side in the coming weeks? Sound off in the comments section below.

