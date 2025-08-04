Huge backstage details on how WWE and Triple H pulled off Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam return - Reports

SummerSlam 2025 is in the books, and it's safe to say WWE managed to put up a memorable show with an ending for the ages that saw Brock Lesnar return. A recent report revealed how the company pulled off this shocking comeback.The Beast Incarnate brought the house down when he stepped out in front of the New Jersey fans. John Cena, who lost his Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes, appeared completely stunned as Lesnar made his way to the ring. The former Universal Champion took out Cena with an F5, almost confirming that a major match between the two is now in the works.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has now reported that Brock Lesnar's return was kept under wraps and that only a select few knew about it. It was noted that he was flown in a private jet on Saturday and was kept hidden the entire time.Given that he has been involved in serious legal issues, there has been considerable backlash against WWE and Triple H's decision to bring back Brock Lesnar. Regardless of fans' conflicting viewpoints, it can't be denied that the sports entertainment juggernaut pulled off a return that virtually nobody saw coming.