Huge Becky Lynch update after announcement - Reports

There's a huge update on Becky Lynch, who has been absent from WWE. It comes after a latest announcement.

Becky Lynch has reportedly re-signed with WWE but the former double women's champion is yet to return to the company. For some time now, there've been talks that she will return before WrestleMania, but there has also been speculation that she's injured and that's why she's stayed away. However, it appears to not be the case. It was also recently announced that Becky Lynch's book's paperback edition is about to be released on March 4.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Lynch answered a fan question about her return by stating that she had not only been signed to the company but was also completely healthy. The report added that she had also been in discussion for WrestleMania plans.

With that being the case, fans may see her return sooner than later, especially as after Elimination Chamber, there will be no more events until WrestleMania. If the star is to return and compete at WrestleMania, the return must happen very soon.

It remains to be seen in what capacity she will return, but fans must stay tuned to the upcoming weeks of WWE shows.

