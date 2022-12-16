Huge Bray Wyatt moment potentially teased for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown

Are we finally going to get the next chapter in Bray Wyatt's story on WWE SmackDown?

Bray Wyatt returned to the company in spectacular fashion at Extreme Rules. While the WWE Universe is happy to have him back, many are getting restless regarding his slow-moving storyline right now on SmackDown.

WWE Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee took to social media this afternoon to hype tomorrow's episode of SmackDown:

"I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Rob Fee said in a tweet.

You might remember Fee's name for being hired back in September ahead of Bray Wyatt's return to the company. The two men share a history together, and it's been said that he's been primarily responsible for helping put together Wyatt's current storyline on WWE television.

Could we finally be getting to the next chapter of Wyatt's storyline? We'll find out soon enough.

Could the big moment on WWE SmackDown not be about Bray Wyatt at all?

While it's easy to assume that tomorrow's big SmackDown moment will be for Wyatt, there's a chance it has nothing to do with him at all.

Last week on SmackDown, Jey Uso informed Sami Zayn that Roman Reigns was returning to SmackDown next week and told him to clean himself up a bit as it was going to be a big night for him.

This has led many fans to speculate that SmackDown could spell doom for Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

The thought of Zayn's run with The Bloodline ending will surely split the WWE Universe. But we all know that a good thing can't last forever.

Regardless of what happens tomorrow, it sounds like SmackDown will be a can't-miss show.

What do you make of Rob Fee's tweet? Do you think we're about to get some storyline progression for Wyatt tomorrow? Or is it something else entirely? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

