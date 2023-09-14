WWE recently completed its merger with UFC to form a new company called TKO Group Holdings. The deal was officially finalized on September 12, 2023, with this week's RAW being the last show of the McMahon era. A new report has suggested that the promotion could make a significant change to its premium live events.

WWE was acquired for a sum of USD 9.5 billion by UFC's parent company, Endeavor Group Holdings. Hence, many expect a lot of backstage changes in the sports entertainment juggernaut, including alterations to its premium live event model.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE will start taking bids from cities that want to host the premium events promoted by the company. UFC already does this with its pay-per-view model, and World Wrestling Entertainment is expected to follow suit.

“We’ll be seeing a lot more of WWE trying to get cities to bid for at least the big shows – I mean, the goal is for all 12 pay-per-view shows – but right now, I think the goal is four or five for next year, and maybe more as time goes on, as UFC is doing as well.” (H/T Ringside News)

At the moment, the sports entertainment juggernaut is seemingly looking to invite bids only for its major shows. However, the organization is expected to do the same for all its annual premium live events in the future.

Major backstage personality leaves WWE after completion of merger

World Wrestling Entertainment's sale to Endeavor has come with its fair share of changes. Now-former CFO Frank Riddick departed the promotion after the deal was completed on Tuesday.

Riddick held the aforementioned position for almost two years before his exit. He was on the company's board of directors for the past 13 years. World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has also been left out of TKO's board. However, he is expected to retain his role as the head of creative.

It'll be interesting to see if any changes are made to the promotion's weekly programming and roster after its sale to Endeavor.

What do you think will be the implications of the merger? Are you excited about World Wrestling Entertainment's future? Sound off in the comments section below.