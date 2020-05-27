SummerSlam is currently scheduled to take place in August

WWE has been building towards a huge Sasha Banks vs Bayley feud for a long time now. As reported by Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk, WWE had been planning on having a match between the two Superstars at this year's SummerSlam. But WWE might now be planning to delay this feud and match until after SummerSlam.

The main reason for the delay is due to the uncertainty of the location of SummerSlam this year. It was originally scheduled to take place in Boston, which is Sasha Banks' hometown. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the location of SummerSlam is likely to change as Vince McMahon is determined to have a live crowd for the show, something that Boston has refused to allow until September.

WrestleTalk has learned that WWE wants to extend the feud, and sees more potential in drawing it out as opposed to rushing it.

Whether this means WWE changes their plans remains to be seen, and our sources have said that while the match isn’t completely off the table right now, the company is considering other options for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the show.

Sasha Banks and Bayley had one of the most memorable rivalries in NXT and the WWE Universe expected the same from the two on the main roster as well. When the Boss n' Hug Connection won the Women's Tag Team Championships last year, fans expected one of them to turn, which did not happen.

The Legit Boss then took a hiatus from the company, only to return and again get paired up with Bayley, who turned heel as well. WWE continued teasing a turn and many expected to see Sasha Banks take on Bayley at WrestleMania 36. The two did wrestle, but in a fatal-five-way match instead.

Later, there were talks about WWE letting Sasha Banks win this year's Money in the Bank and cash in on Bayley, but that didn't happen either as Sasha didn't even qualify for the match.

Recently, Charlotte Flair appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and taunted Sasha to come out of Bayley's shadow. The following week, Bayley asked Sasha to not be at the ringside for her match against The Queen. The displeasure on the face of the Legit Boss was there for everyone to see and it surely hinted towards her turning on her "Best Friend" in the near future.

We'll have to wait and see whether WWE pulls the trigger on this feud or holds it off until after SummerSlam 2020. Stay tuned for further updates on the situation!