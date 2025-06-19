Huge star set to return after 14 years; was backstage at WWE show this week - Reports 

If recent reports are to be believed, a major star was backstage this week in WWE, with the company being interested in getting her back in the fold. As per Fightful Select, former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim was present backstage at NXT.

Ad

Kim had two stints with the Stamford-based promotion, first from 2002-2004 and the second from 2008-2011. Though she did win the WWE Women's Title once, it's safe to say her run in WWE left everyone thoroughly underwhelmed.

However, Gail Kim found immense success in TNA, where she won the Knockouts Title a staggering seven times. She was also inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2016. In recent years, the 48-year-old star had transitioned into a backstage role in the company, until she was shockingly fired earlier this year in March.

Ad

Trending

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is now reporting that Gail Kim was not only backstage at this week's NXT, but had been present there even previously. It was noted that though she hadn't struck a deal with WWE yet, the Stamford-based promotion was more than willing to bring her back under its umbrella.

Expand Tweet

Considering just how experienced a veteran Gail Kim is, it's safe to say she could be an invaluable addition to NXT's roster of behind-the-scenes personnel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More