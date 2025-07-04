Huge update on AJ Styles' WWE future - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 04, 2025 00:41 GMT
There is an update on the star
There is an update on the star's career (Credit: WWE.com)

There is now an update on the future of AJ Styles and his retirement from WWE and the wrestling industry. The star is recognized as one of the best wrestlers to have ever worked in a wrestling ring, and he has spent the best part of a decade in WWE now.

Ad

Styles has been working on various storylines in WWE at the moment, despite not having won a title in some time. He appears to be embroiled in a feud with Dominik Mysterio, which has yet to be resolved. A report from Fightful Select has now emerged regarding AJ's contract.

They reported earlier that AJ Styles' WWE contract was set to expire soon, but he was injured, and the expiration date was extended. Even then, his contract would have ended by now, with him still appearing on the show regularly. The report stated that those close to AJ Styles had said that he had signed a one-year contract extension with WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

There were no details regarding when the contract was signed or when it would expire. He has also previously discussed wanting to retire in WWE and stated that the 2019 contract would be his last.

It's unclear whether this is the last contract he'll sign, but it appears that he'll likely retire soon.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications