Huge update on AJ Styles' WWE future - Reports

There is now an update on the future of AJ Styles and his retirement from WWE and the wrestling industry. The star is recognized as one of the best wrestlers to have ever worked in a wrestling ring, and he has spent the best part of a decade in WWE now.

Styles has been working on various storylines in WWE at the moment, despite not having won a title in some time. He appears to be embroiled in a feud with Dominik Mysterio, which has yet to be resolved. A report from Fightful Select has now emerged regarding AJ's contract.

They reported earlier that AJ Styles' WWE contract was set to expire soon, but he was injured, and the expiration date was extended. Even then, his contract would have ended by now, with him still appearing on the show regularly. The report stated that those close to AJ Styles had said that he had signed a one-year contract extension with WWE.

There were no details regarding when the contract was signed or when it would expire. He has also previously discussed wanting to retire in WWE and stated that the 2019 contract would be his last.

It's unclear whether this is the last contract he'll sign, but it appears that he'll likely retire soon.

