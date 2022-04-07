Huge update on Lacey Evans' in-ring return - Reports

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans is set to make a return to the ring after having her second daughter last year.

Evans took time off in 2021. Her last match for the company emanated from the Thunderdome back in February 2021. The 32-year-old teamed up with Peyton Royce to go up against Charlotte Flair and Asuka on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

PWInsider.com recently confirmed that the Sassy Southern Belle is scheduled to be at the SmackDown taping in Milwaukee this week. Evans signed a developmental deal with the company back in 2016 and did her time in NXT before moving to the main roster in 2019.

Before taking time off in 2021, Evans was in a feud with Charlotte Flair and managed to enlist the support of WWE Hall of Famer and Charlotte's father, Ric Flair. She was scheduled to face Asuka at Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women's Championship but was removed from the matchup due to her pregnancy.

Lacey Evans created history back in 2019

Lacey Evans was part of a historic moment when she competed against Natalya in a singles match at Crown Jewel. This was the first time two women competed in Saudi Arabia.

What a heartfelt interaction between Natayla and Lacey and a even bigger special moment for women's wrestling Lacey Evans vs Natalya at WWE Crown Jewel PPV in the first ever professional womens wrestling match..What a heartfelt interaction between Natayla and Lacey and a even bigger special moment for women's wrestling Lacey Evans vs Natalya at WWE Crown Jewel PPV in the first ever professional womens wrestling match..What a heartfelt interaction between Natayla and Lacey and a even bigger special moment for women's wrestling❤ https://t.co/W17lQVfek5

The Queen of Hearts ensured that she picked up the win in the historic matchup with the Sharpshooter. Natalya caught Evans in the submission move, forcing her to tap out in the final stages of a thrilling encounter.

After the match, the two women broke character to hug it out in the middle of the ring and acknowledge a history-making moment in WWE.

It will be interesting to see if Evans does make a comeback on the SmackDown after WrestleMania and surprise the fans in attendance.

Do you think the Sassy Southern Belle will be propelled into the title picture after her return? Let us know in the comments section below?

