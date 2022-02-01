Huge update regarding Alexa Bliss' Royal Rumble 2022 status - Reports

Alexa Bliss made her return to WWE programming a few weeks ago. However, she is yet to make her return to in-ring action, as she missed out on the Royal Rumble.

Since returning, Bliss has been in therapy and the same storyline continued this week on RAW. Her therapist brought out a replica of her doll Lilly, which made the former RAW Women's Champion very happy.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Bliss' current program is the reason why WWE decided to nix her spot from this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

"She was supposed to be in the Rumble too, but I guess they decided it would get in the way of what they are doing." - said Dave Meltzer (H/T: Ringside News)

Alexa Bliss had several cryptic messages after the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match

The 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match was won by Ronda Rousey. Shortly afterwards, Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to react to Rousey's win.

Bliss sent out a tweet that read "what a surprise" in the caption. However, she later deleted the tweet and further clarified her comments, with this follow-up message:

Since returning to WWE programming, fans have been eager to see Bliss return to her "Goddess" gimmick. But as things stand, the former RAW Women's Champion is still portraying her dark, supernatural gimmick. The character was initially seen during her alliance with former WWE star, Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend.

It remains to be seen when Bliss will return to action and if she will have a role in the lead-up to WrestleMania 38. WWE is yet to drop a hint in regards to when Bliss could make her in-ring return.

