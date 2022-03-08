Huge update on Vince McMahon's status for WrestleMania 38 - Reports

Vince McMahon was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and during his rare public interview, the WWE Chairman offered McAfee a spot on the WrestleMania 38 card.

Prior to McMahon's appearance, the WWE Universe wondered if McMahon himself would be the one to face McAfee. But so far, that doesn't seem to be the case, as Austin Theory stepped up as the opponent for McAfee at the Show Of Shows.

According to a report from The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, McMahon is still expected to be involved in the developing storyline between Theory and McAfee. (H/T: Ringside News)

“Vince McMahon is still in the angle. I don’t know if it’s going to be a handicap match. I don’t know if it’s going to be Vince McMahon in the corner of Austin Theory but getting heavily involved in the angle and everything like that, but right now, Vince McMahon is the key to that match. I mean, that’s the drawing of that match, is Vince. So, he will be introduced at some point at least as things were last night. Things continually change, but it was still talked about. Originally, it was going to be Vince and McAfee, but Austin Theory was going to be all over the match and basically taking all the bumps.So, now, it’s more of, ‘OK, this is what the real match is going to be,’ but Vince is somehow going to have an involvement in it. It’s weird because I figured that, Vince obviously went on that show and they had already teased it on Raw with the idea that they were going to shoot an angle and they didn’t do an angle on it and, you know, they didn’t even really do heat on it in the sense that Vince and McAfee didn’t end up doing an angle. They just did a straight interview, basically. They didn’t tease anything… So now they have to figure out after doing that what to pounce on to get to the story that they are going to want to tell.”

Vince McMahon made a historic offer to Pat McAfee on his show

Pat McAfee has previously shared the ring with Adam Cole on WWE NXT. The SmackDown commentator is now set to make his return to in-ring action, as he gears up for WrestleMania 38.

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



THAT WOULD BE A DREAM



#PMSLive #WrestleMania "I'd like to offer you the opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania" ~ @VinceMcMahon THAT WOULD BE A DREAM "I'd like to offer you the opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania" ~@VinceMcMahonTHAT WOULD BE A DREAM#PMSLive #WrestleMania https://t.co/3ufJl11Gv0

While speaking to McAfee and the rest of his team on The Pat McAfee Show, McMahon stated:

''It would be different though, (from) when you played for the Colts. It would be difference of, like okay, you're the punter. But now, in the ring, you're gonna be a linebacker," said McMahon [3:10:11 - 3:10:21]

Check out Vince McMahon on The Pat McAfee Show below:

As things stand, McAfee will step into the ring with Austin Theory, who has been involved in a storyline with the WWE Chairman for months now. Theory has gotten himself a solid push and also recently challenged Brock Lesnar unsuccessfully for the WWE Title at the latest MSG show.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Vince McMahon wrestle? Yes No 11 votes so far