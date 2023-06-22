Huge WWE star is reportedly the "top candidate" to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble event marks the beginning of WWE's Road to WrestleMania, recently it was reported that company higher-ups are considering Gunther as the favorite for next year's iteration of the match.

The Ring General had arguably the best-ever Royal Rumble match debut this past January, from entering at number #1. The Austrian lasted all the way to the end only to be eliminated by the winner of the match Cody Rhodes. Gunther also set a new WWE record for time spent in the marquee battle royal at 1 hour 11 minutes and 25 seconds.

Since this match, Gunther has continued to impress many both in and out of the company, so much so that Xero News has reported stating that he "is definitely a "top candidate" right now to win Royal Rumble 2024".

The 35-year-old has been Intercontinental Champion for 376 days and counting, making him the longest reigning holder of the iconic title of the 21st century.

Current WWE star is ready to take down Gunther

Recently, Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign has been put in jeopardy with RAW Superstar Matt Riddle determined to take the title away from him.

This week on RAW, Riddle defeated Gunther's Imperium teammate Ludwig Kaiser. Following this matchup, the former United States Champion took to social media as he aimed to send a strong message to The Ring General.

"I’m going to make you pay for everything you’ve done to me and I’m going to take my pound of flesh from you Gunther!!!! I’m gonna make you hurt!!!!" tweeted Riddle.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Gunther vs Matt Riddle is definitely happening at Money In The Bank will be a banger match ngl #WWERaw Gunther vs Matt Riddle is definitely happening at Money In The Bank will be a banger match ngl #WWERaw https://t.co/ejf0HgAgaT

As of right now, WWE has not booked an Intercontinental title match between the two stars. However, many fans are assuming that they will face off for the belt at the Money In The Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 1st.

Who will come out on top in a potential Gunther vs Matt Riddle match? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes