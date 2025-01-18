Huge WWE star returning and joining WWE RAW; absent for 6 months due to injury - Reports

A huge WWE star may be about to return after being sidelined with an injury for a long time. A report has now emerged about the same.

As part of the 2024 Draft, New Catch Republic was shifted to the RAW brand. Unfortunately for them, they didn't really get off to a flying start. In July, Tyler Bate was sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle. He had to take time away and the entire team was put on hiatus as a result of it. He has been absent since.

PWInsider recently noted that Bate was close to making a comeback. Now, there have been further reports about his return from Fightful Select. The star is expected to return very soon and join WWE RAW, where Adam Pearce is the General Manager.

Corey Brennan of Fightful Select has also reported on the same, saying that Bate is expected to return to WWE by late January or early February, with that being the word in December.

With this being the case, the star may be back on the roster sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see if the star comes back as part of New Catch Republic or if he has a separate return. The manner of his return will reveal more about what's coming next.

