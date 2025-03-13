Hulk Hogan faces another huge allegation in controversy; what he has secretly said - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has found himself on the wrong side of another huge controversy. In an update to a previous report, it's been revealed what the star had secretly said.

Hogan has been doing the rounds promoting his Real American Beer brand in the New York area and there have been reports that the star left several of the signings early, without warning any of the fans. The report stated that there were even children crying after waiting four hours to meet Hogan. However, he had left before he signed for the first 250 people in line, like he had promised.

Now, there's been an update as another report has broken on it. PWInsider has reported that at a signing in Carmel, New York, Hulk Hogan refused to sign anything except the cases of his beer that fans had to purchase first. It had been advertised as a free meet and greet. The WWE Hall of Famer took pictures with the fans, but a person present there revealed that when he asked Hogan to sign a baseball card, the Hulkster secretly said to him, "They won't let me."

Who the "they" in question were, was not revealed.

PWInsider also reported that Hogan was an hour late for an appearance in Newburgh, New York. He then left after cutting a promo and handing out cans of his beer, but didn't sign anything. Instead, Jimmy Hart, who had accompanied him, stayed longer, and signed anything that the fans asked him to.

At this time, there's no comment from Hulk Hogan himself.

