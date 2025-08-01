Hulk Hogan movie canceled - Reports

A Hollywood movie around a controversial aspect of Hulk Hogan's life has reportedly been canceled. The WWE legend passed away last Thursday in his Clearwater, Florida, home after suffering a heart attack. Since then, the wrestling community has been paying tribute to The Hulkster.

Now, in a new development, it has emerged that Hollywood duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have shelved a biopic centered around the iconic wrestler. According to TMZ, Affleck and Damon's production company, Artists Equity, isn't moving ahead with a planned film around Hulk Hogan's real-life scandal involving media outlet Gawker.

"Ben and Matt previously planned on making a biopic about the infamous video of Hulk Hogan having s*x with his friend's wife -- which Gawker later released -- a video that included a racial epithet," TMZ reported. [H/T: TMZ]

The report does note that the decision to pull the plug on this movie was taken some time ago, long before the passing of the WWE icon. At this moment, it remains unclear why the movie was canceled.

Hogan wasn't involved in this project, which was reportedly titled KILLING GAWKER. However, he was ready to take legal action if the film crossed a line.

Reportedly, Affleck was going to portray Hogan in the movie, while Damon would've taken up the role of Peter Thiel, the Silicon Valley billionaire who financed the lawsuit against Gawker.

Netflix is working on a Hulk Hogan documentary

While the Ben Affleck and Matt Damon-led Hulk Hogan movie may not see the light of day, fans could soon see Hogan in a Netflix documentary.

Puck Media reported that the streaming giant was working with Words + Pictures and WWE for a documentary on Hogan's life.

It is reported that Hogan did more than 20 hours of interviews for the documentary and was still involved with the project at the time of his passing. Netflix and WWE intend to release the documentary with filming ongoing.

