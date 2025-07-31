WWE legend Hulk Hogan's cause of death has reportedly been revealed. The wrestling icon passed away last Thursday in his Clearwater, Florida, home at the age of 71. At that time, it was reported that The Hulkster had suffered a cardiac arrest in his home in Clearwater.

Now, a fresh report by Page Six has shed further light on the cause of Hogan's death and his secret cancer battle. The report disclosed that the former WWE Champion passed away from an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, per the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center.

As per the documents obtained by Page Six, Hogan had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib). In this condition, the heart of the person is subjected to irregular and often rapid heartbeats. The outlet also reported that The Immortal One battled cancer before his passing.

"Per the records, the former WWE Superstar also had a history of leukemia CLL, a type of cancer that affects white blood cells called lymphocytes," Page Six reported.

The outlet also notes that there was no prior public knowledge of Hogan ever battling cancer. Hulk Hogan's passing came after debilitating health conditions following a neck surgery in May.

Since the icon's passing, there has been an outpouring of tributes from his friends, family, and fans, with WWE holding tributes in Hulk Hogan's honor on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT.

