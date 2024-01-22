"I know people in WWE who hope they're gonna get him" - Dave Meltzer on top free agent possibly signing with the company

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently discussed Kazuchika Okada possibly signing with either WWE or AEW once he becomes a free agent.

Okada will leave NJPW this month as his contract with the company will expire on January 31, 2024. He has had a storied run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and fans expect him to join a top American promotion soon.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer opened up about The Rainmaker's potential plans in pro wrestling. He said people close to Okada felt that AEW and the Triple H-led WWE were strong contenders to secure his services. However, the veteran has yet to make a decision about his next move.

"I've heard from people and talked to people who know him [Okada] very well, who have talked to him in the last day or two, and he has not decided. It's not like a secret - he just hasn't decided yet. I know people in AEW who think they've got him. I know people in AEW who hope they've got him but don't think they've got him. I know people in WWE who hope they're gonna get him," said Meltzer.

Meltzer added that one of Okada's friends claimed that The Rainmaker wanted to perform at WWE WrestleMania, and it could influence his final decision:

"One person who knows him mentioned that he's (…) I don't know if this is wishful thinking because of the feeling that probably Tony [Khan] will offer more money, and the original offers, from what I gather, he did - but he wants the legacy, and it's kind of like, [WWE's offer could be], 'Maybe we can pay him less, but you can have your WrestleMania moment.'"

Meltzer concluded that AEW could be a solid favorite to sign The Rainmaker, but the deal wasn't confirmed yet:

"And again, what his goal is in his life, for some people, that means more. AEW is probably the favorite, but anybody who says it's a done deal - it ain't a done deal. But I do know that there are people in AEW who are thinking they've got him." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Dave Meltzer speculates about Tony Khan's reaction to AEW potentially signing Kazuchika Okada and a former WWE star

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Tony Khan was excited about possibly signing Kazuchika Okada to AEW.

Meltzer asserted that Khan was quite eager and hopeful about securing the services of Okada & Mercedes Mone:

"[Tony] is really excited right now. I think the fact that you know there's a good chance he's going to get Okada, you know there's certainly a good chance he's going to get Mercedes. He's got Will Ospreay,” said Meltzer.

For those unaware, AEW recently hired NJPW sensation Will Ospreay. The company has been rumored to sign Mercedes Mone for weeks. However, nothing has come of it yet.

It will be interesting to see whether Okada will sign with WWE, AEW, or a different company after he becomes a free agent.

