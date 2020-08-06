Identity of the members of new 'RETRIBUTION' faction possibly revealed 

WWE heavily promoted the debut of a new faction heading into this week's episode of RAW, and instead of revealing the faction, all that the fans got was some security camera footage of a group of people in black hoodies flinging Molotov cocktails at a WWE generator. It was later revealed that the faction was calling themselves 'RETRIBUTION'; however, the members' identities still weren't revealed.

https://t.co/wNpELtByip has learned that the faction behind the attacks last night on #WWERaw is calling themselves RETRIBUTION.https://t.co/s40OfWWPTh pic.twitter.com/FUBfI6QFKp — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020

Possible identity of the members of RETRIBUTION

Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that WWE does have an actual plan for the faction, and the storyline was not written last minute.

Tom noted that based on what he knew, the faction was reportedly set to comprise of various NXT call-ups who were set come up soon. These would include NXT Superstars, who were sitting on the sidelines. Tom revealed the names of Dominik Dijakovic, Chelsea Green, and Vanessa Borne as some of the talents who could possibly be a part of RETRIBUTION.

Dijakovic's name is particularly interesting as he recently deleted his entire Twitter history and changed the display and cover pictures to pitch black.

Here's what Tom noted about the RETRIBUTION faction on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"The WWE do know. There is an actual plan for these particular individuals. The idea of a new faction was something that was written at the last minute. From what I can tell, this was essentially the NXT call-ups who were coming up soon, who were sitting by the sidelines waiting for the opportunity, for example, Dominik Dijakovic and Chelsea Green are people that have been mentioned, maybe Vanessa Borne as well. There is a plan, and they did have the people they wanted in those outfits, but it sure doesn't feel like it sometimes, does it? When you consider that's really all we got.

To be fair, they didn't hype this one up initially. The news got out by a different wrestling journalist, and then they decided to hype it up in addition."

As you may very well know, the plans in the WWE change, daily and WWE could always tweak around with the formation of RETRIBUTION before the eventual revelation. However, the fans should not be surprised to sa bunch of NXT call-ups being revealed in the faction.

RETRIBUTION is out to create some chaos, and the storyline should blossom in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam. Which Superstars do you think would be revealed as part of the faction? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.