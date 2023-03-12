"If only this was true" - WWE Universe react to Hall of Famer potentially facing LA Knight at WrestleMania

LA Knight is yet to have a match announced for WrestleMania, but it looks like the WWE Universe has already decided who they want him to face.

WrestlingNews.co recently shared a fan-made video of Knight potentially facing Stone Cold Steve Austin at the Show of Shows on their Twitter page. Since the two men are known for their skills on the mic, there's a possibility that they could have a "YEAH/ WHAT" face-off if it's too late for a match to happen.

Members of the WWE Universe have reacted to the idea of a LA Knight and Stone Cold Steve Austin face-off. But it looks like the fans are divided. Some want the match-up, while others believe that they probably won't get it.

LVRunner1975 @LRunner1975 @WrestlingNewsCo If only this was true, I would pop this morning most likely the closest we get to them having a match is LA knight having a segment that interrupted by Austin, allowing the fans to do the dual what and yeah chants ending w Austin Stunner @WrestlingNewsCo If only this was true, I would pop this morning most likely the closest we get to them having a match is LA knight having a segment that interrupted by Austin, allowing the fans to do the dual what and yeah chants ending w Austin Stunner

While many fans are open to a match between the two men, others are excited about the prospect of Knight and Austin just having a promo segment on the Showcase of the Immortals.

t @tcody___ @WrestlingNewsCo I just wanna see the “YEAH!!!!” “WHAT!!!!” Segment lol @WrestlingNewsCo I just wanna see the “YEAH!!!!” “WHAT!!!!” Segment lol

Angelo Thekid @KIDgotHOPS69



WM39 is being put together to appease the fans and we are happy



Thank you HHH



youtu.be/BMLnsMwvF20 @WrestlingNewsCo It's going to happen and fans will be pleasedWM39 is being put together to appease the fans and we are happyThank you HHH @WrestlingNewsCo It's going to happen and fans will be pleasedWM39 is being put together to appease the fans and we are happyThank you HHHyoutu.be/BMLnsMwvF20

LA Knight recently attempted to push for a WWE Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania

LA Knight recently feuded with Bray Wyatt, which appears to have put him on the map on WWE SmackDown. But he is yet to be handed a match at WrestleMania.

Wyatt has moved on to a feud with Bobby Lashley while Knight tried to push himself into a match against Gunther, but Drew McIntyre and Sheamus won the bout.

Knight is now in a position where he has nowhere to turn heading into WrestleMania, but given the rumors that Stone Cold Steve Austin could be back for one more match, it could well be an avenue for LA Knight to explore.

Do you think LA Knight should have a match at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

