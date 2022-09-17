Imperium might be set for a major push on WWE SmackDown - Reports

According to recent reports, Imperium might be set for a major push on the blue brand.

The Ring General made his move from the Black and Gold brand to the main roster after WrestleMania 38. After the move, he quickly began feuding with Ricochet and won the Intercontinental Championship. When the regime in WWE changed, Giovanni Vinci joined his former stablemates.

Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci appeared together as a group at WWE Clash at The Castle. The trio began their feud with The Brawling Brutes as Sheamus challenged the champion for the title. Last week, the trio defeated The Brawling Brutes in a 6-man tag match.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, a fatal four-way tag team match for the number one contendership might include Imperium and The Brawling Brutes. If Imperium wins, they will get to face The Usos for the titles at Extreme Rules.

The team recently reunited and becoming the number one contenders will give them an opportunity at The Bloodline, the top stable in the company.

Imperium reunited in WWE after five months of hiatus

In 2019, Gunther (aka Walter) signed with NXT UK and became the UK Champion. Later, he formed a stable with Ludwig Kaiser and Fabian Aichner to feud against the British Strong Style.

During their match against the British Strong Style, Alexander Wolfe distracted the British Strong Style which led to Walter and the group winning. Last year, the group turned on Wolfe and kicked him out of the group.

During their time in NXT 2.0., Kaiser and Aichner became NXT Tag Team Champions where as Gunther moved to the US and worked on his physique. After losing to Bron Breakker, Gunther and Kaiser moved to the main roster.

Aichner was left behind and was repackaged as Giovanni Vinci. Last week, Vinci joined the blue brand along with his stablemates and reunited with the group. It will be interesting to see what the trio does next on SmackDown.

Do you think Imperium will become champions on the main roster? Sound off in the comment section.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far