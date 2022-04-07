Imperium set to be called up to the main roster without key member - Reports

It appears that Imperium might be on their way to the WWE main roster.

Over WrestleMania 38 weekend at NXT Stand & Deliver, Imperium dropped the NXT Tag Team Titles in a triple threat match. They then lost a tag match to The Creed Brothers on NXT on Tuesday when Fabian Aichner walked out on Marcel Barthel.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, there has been internal discussion within WWE about bringing Gunther (the former WALTER) and Marcel Barthel to the main roster, with SmackDown being the "heavily discussed destination." For some odd reason, Fabian Aichner is not involved in the call-up plans. This does explain why Aichner walked out on Barthel during NXT 2.0 last night.

Sapp went on to state that Gunther being brought up to the main roster has been the plan for quite some time now after the former NXT United Kingdom Champion relocated to the United States.

Will Imperium simply be a tag team on the WWE main roster?

With Fabian Aichner not being in the plans to be called up with the rest of Imperium, it begs to question what exactly WWE has in mind for the duo upon their main roster debut.

Since only two members are being called up, it's certainly worth wondering if the company views Gunther as a tag team wrestler as opposed to the singles star he's been for years in the WWE NXT brands.

Marcel Barthel doesn't seem like the type to play the manager role to Gunther, so the likelihood of the duo being a tag team on RAW or SmackDown could be the more realistic possibility.

What are your thoughts on the potential of Gunther and Marcel Barthel being called up to the main roster? What do you think this means for Fabian Aichner long term? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Should all three members of Imperium stick together? Yes No 7 votes so far