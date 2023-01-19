Indie wrestler who trained with Tyson Kidd and Natalya expected to be involved with The Royal Rumble - Reports

WWE is bringing in some additional help to ensure the Royal Rumble event goes smoothly this year.

More often than not, the Men's and Women's Rumble matches are universally praised by the WWE Universe. But last year's matches during the event left a lot to be desired.

The Men's Rumble match was in such shambles backstage that it led to Vince McMahon releasing his son Shane in the days following the premium live event. Luckily, it seems that Triple H isn't going to let this happen for the second year in a row.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), indie wrestler Jason Cade is scheduled to come in to help produce the Women's Royal Rumble match at the end of this month. Sapp stated that Tyson Kidd was instrumental in bringing him in for this event. It's unknown at this time if Cade is coming in full-time or if this is a test run of sorts.

Cade has trained alongside Natalya and Tyson Kidd and has worked matches for WWE, All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, IMPACT, GCW, MLW, and more throughout the duration of his career.

Cody Rhodes will make his in-ring return in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match

The third comeback vignette aired for Cody Rhodes on Monday night during WWE RAW, and it was revealed at the end that The American Nightmare would return to the ring as one of the 30 competitors in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

While some members of the WWE Universe were upset that his return wasn't a surprise, the fact that he was already featured on the poster for the premium live event should have told everyone that he was coming back.

Rhodes is currently the betting odds favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. Will that change in the next week and a half? We'll find out soon enough.

