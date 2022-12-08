Injured WWE Star's return reportedly being delayed by creative 

With 2022 drawing to a close, WWE is looking to build on what has been a great year into 2023, with one star who may have a great start in January being that of Veer Mahaan.

The Indian star is currently out with a minor injury. Whilst he may be fit to return, the company is reportedly looking to keep him out of action until January 2023, when they will be looking to host a major live event in Mahaan's home country.

Whilst speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Mahaan and his Tag Team partner Sanga's health is a major priority heading into 2023.

"The real story is that Veer’s not cleared. They’re trying to protect him because Veer and Sanga have to be healthy for that India show because it’s built all around them, and that’s in mid-January. And there’s a lot of money involved in that. So they basically can’t risk him being hurt to miss that show, so they pulled them from this show, which is, from a financial standpoint, not important at all." (H/T WrestleTalk)

In recent months, World Wrestling Entertainment's global presence has been further established with successful shows in both Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

WWE is reportedly set to be back in India in January 2023

After the recent successes of both Clash At The Castle and Crown Jewel this year, the Stamford-based company will no doubt be wanting to showcase its product to the rest of the world.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, the next major international event put on by the company will be taking place next month in India.

"WWE will be returning to India for a live event next month, PWInsider.com has confirmed. While the event has not yet been announced, we are told it will be Wednesday 1/18. It is currently slated to be a Smackdown brand event. This would be the first live WWE event in the country since December 2017." (H/T PWInsider)

The last major event hosted by the company to be showcased in India was the 2017 Supershow, which saw Triple H take on former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in the main event.

Which WWE Superstar would you most like to see at the reported live event in India? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes