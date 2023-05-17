Injured WWE star will receive a major push following his return to the company - Reports

WWE recently wrapped up the annual draft, and the company is now headed to Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions 2023, where a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned. According to a new report, Tommaso Ciampa, alongside Johnny Gargano, will receive a major push as they will reform DIY following his return.

DIY was one of the most popular and talked about teams during the Black and Gold era. Over the years, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have teamed up and betrayed each other on numerous occasions before making their individual main roster debuts.

The two are on the same brand, but Ciampa has been on the sidelines for months. According to a new report from Better Wrestling Experience (AKA BoozerRasslin), Ciampa and Gargano are set to receive a major push on the red brand as DIY once the former returns from his injury.

The Rebel Hart recently returned from an injury and has not been used to the fullest since he made his main roster debut under the new regime in September.

Johnny Gargano recently reunited with his WWE family on Monday Night RAW

After DIY ended, Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa spent years fighting each other on the developmental brand before going their separate ways. In their final match, Candice LeRae turned heel and aligned with Johnny Gargano to form The Way.

The stable gained popularity over time after they added Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory to the group. During their time on NXT, Gargano also won the WWE North American Championship before finally losing it to Bronson Reed.

The stable ended after Austin Theory was moved to the main roster, and Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae went on a hiatus. Last week, the stable reunited on the red brand alongside Dexter Lumis.

Unfortunately, the current United States Champion, Austin Theory, was not a part of the reunion as he is on the Blue brand with the title. It will be interesting to see how the company reunites DIY alongside The Way on WWE RAW.

